4 Shelby County sheriff deputies investigated after teens says he was assaulted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has learned four Shelby County sheriff deputies are being investigated for allegedly using excessive force against a Millington teen.
The mother of 15-year-old Marquez Hill said he is scarred for life after the incident. Taqueka McNeil filed an affidavit of complaint against the deputies Tuesday.
"When I was little, I wanted to be a police officer. Like I want to be a police officer, and I just thought about that, and I'm like I don't even want to be one anymore," said Hill.
