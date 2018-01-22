5 violent crimes reported in Collierville in less than 72 hours

0

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - It was a very violent weekend to say the least in Collierville. A town that is normally quiet and doesn't have much crime to report had five crimes in less than 72 hours.

The first crime happened Thursday night at a Kroger Pharmacy in the 200 block of North Byhalia Rd. in Collierville. Police responded to the scene around 10:12 that night.

The victim told police the suspect was a male with short hair, 5'10", wearing a brown leather jacket, blue jeans, a white surgical mask, and a gray skull cap.

Officers said the suspect produced a pistol and demanded for all of the oxycontin. The suspect then took all the oxycontin and ran out of the store.

The next incident happened Saturday evening around 8 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot.

Investigators told FOX13 the woman was robbed in the 500 block of Poplar Ave. It sits a few miles up the road from the Kroger Pharmacy that was robbed a day before.

The victim told police she was approached by a man with thin build, wearing blue jeans and a red hoodie.

Officers said the suspect then pulled a pistol on her and took her purse.

The suspect then ran eastbound through the Walmart parking lot, according to police.

We spoke to one customer, Vincent Brown, who said he's not use to crime in the area.

“It’s crazy. It don’t really happen over here,” Brown told FOX13.

The next incident Collierville Police is working happened Sunday evening as a woman got robbed in her own driveway.

According to CPD, they received a call around 5:52 p.m. that an African-American man, 5'7", who was wearing a black hoodie with white pants and shoes approached a lady in her own driveway located on South Mayfield Road.

Police told FOX13, the man pulled out a pistol and took the woman's purse. He left on foot running down Durwood Cove.

The final two incidents happened early Monday morning around 1:30 a.m.

According to Collierville Police, two gas stations were burglarized. One was a Shell on Houston Levee and Winchester. The other was at the Exxon on Shelby Dr. and Forrest Hill Irene.

