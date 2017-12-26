KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - UPDATE 2:25 P.M.: Davontae Clark was safely located in Nashville, according to TBI. The suspect, Ashlee Clark, is in custody, and the Amber Alert has been canceled.
----------------------------
EARLIER:
An Endangered Child Alert issued by the TBI has been raised to an Amber Alert for a missing 5-year-old.
Investigators need your help searching for Davontae Clark.
Davontae was last seen at his aunt's residence in Knoxville, Tenn.
Investigators believe he was taken by his non-custodial mother, Ashlee Clark, and she may be traveling in a white Ford Explorer with temporary tags.
The child was last seen wearing a Batman t-shirt.
The TBI said further description of clothing and direction of travel is unknown at this time.
AMBER ALERT: We have upgraded the effort to locate five-year-old Davontae Clark to an statewide AMBER Alert.— TBI (@TBInvestigation) December 26, 2017
Please RT to help us spread the word! Spot these individuals? Call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND!
MORE DETAILS: https://t.co/fSGhDi4wg4 pic.twitter.com/RSerMoLWkN
Ashlee Clark is described as 2'6", 45 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.
An active warrant for custodial interference has been issued or Ashlee Clark.
If you know where he is, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}