Nearly 500 employees expected to be laid off from Radial South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - We've learned nearly 500 Memphians are going to be laid off.
Radial South filed a warn notice with the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
The plant is located in South Memphis on Davidson Road, near Lamar Avenue.
"The company operates and manages the largest e-commerce fulfillment center in Target Corp.'s global network, a 900,000-square-foot facility in South Memphis."
The layoff begins April 7th and will last through April 10th.
