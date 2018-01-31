  • Nearly 500 employees expected to be laid off from Radial South

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - We've learned nearly 500 Memphians are going to be laid off.

    Radial South filed a warn notice with the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

    The plant is located in South Memphis on Davidson Road, near Lamar Avenue.

    "The company operates and manages the largest e-commerce fulfillment center in Target Corp.'s global network, a 900,000-square-foot facility in South Memphis."

    The layoff begins April 7th and will last through April 10th.   

