$50K worth of goods recovered after three county theft ring is busted up

$50,000 worth of stolen goods recovered after a three county theft ring in Mississippi is busted up.
It involves thefts in Lafayette, Marshall, and Yalobusha counties. Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson said a suspect was picked up for shoplifting beer in Yalobusha County and started singing.
The thefts involved four-wheelers, guns and construction equipment. Sheriff Kenny Dickerson told us the tip in Yalobusha County led to a house full of stolen goods off of Highway 309 in Marshall County.
Savannah Adams lives near where one suspect was arrested with stolen goods.
"They don't care. People work hard for their things, and they don't care," Adams said.
From what we know two people have been arrested. The sheriff shared with us that more arrests are coming. Lafayette County investigators told us in one case, thieves stole a trailer and a side-by-side off of a hunters truck while he was in the woods hunting.
"Because they are greedy, and it's an easy way to get something by stealing," Adams said.
The sheriff told us most of the stolen goods have been returned to the homeowners.
