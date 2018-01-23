56-year-old Memphis woman strangled to death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a woman was strangled to death.
The victim was found unresponsive in the 1700 block of West Lloyd Circle around 12:45 a.m. Monday morning.
The 56-year-old woman was found lying face down in the grass.
The cause of death was determined to be a homicide by strangulation.
At 12:45 am MPD responded to a female down at 1760 W. Lloyd Circle. Upon arrival, officers found the unresponsive victim, FW, 56 lying face down in the grass. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. The cause of death was determined to be a homicide by strangulation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 23, 2018
