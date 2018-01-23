  • 56-year-old Memphis woman strangled to death

    By: Scott Madaus

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a woman was strangled to death. 

    The victim was found unresponsive in the 1700 block of West Lloyd Circle around 12:45 a.m. Monday morning.

    The 56-year-old woman was found lying face down in the grass. 

    The cause of death was determined to be a homicide by strangulation. 

     

