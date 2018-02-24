62-year-old Memphis man convicted after child rape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The district attorney told FOX13 a 62-year-old man was convicted of child rape Friday.
Gary W. Barnett is currently being held at the Shelby County Jail. Barnett was convicted of aggravated sexual battery and faces a minimum of 25 years in prison without parole.
The young girl told investigators Barnett, who lived in the Raleigh area, raped her October of 2016 and had been sexually assaulting her for four years.
Barnett will be sentenced March 29th.
