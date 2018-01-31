  • 62-year-old woman robbed, 3 people arrested

    Memphis police arrested three people in connection with a Whitehaven robbery. 

    The victim, a 62-year-old woman told police she was robbed by two men who were inside a dark blue Honda Accord. 

    After the suspect's fled, they used the victim's debit card at three stores. Later that night, officers responded to a suspicious vehicle near Freedom Preparatory School. The vehicle matched the earlier robbery, according to MPD. 

    Police knocked on the door, but no one answered. Officers could tell people were inside. Eventually, police surrounded the home, and the suspects came out. 

    A 16-year-old and Marshan Thomas were taken into custody. Clothing matching the robbers was found in the home, along with receipts with the victims debit card info, police said. 

    Nicholas Dodson, 23, was found at a different location, and arrested. 

    All three were charged with aggravated robbery. 

    All of these suspects are connected with at least one Shelby County investigation, two Germantown and possibly Memphis. 

