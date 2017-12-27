7 people, including 2 gang members, arrested in Wolfchase Galleria disturbance/shooting

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police said they have arrested six male juveniles in the Wolfchase Galleria disturbance, making 7 arrests total. Marquice Lester, 23, was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon Wednesday morning.

Numerous people were involved in a fight in the food court area when things escalated Tuesday evening. The fight ended near mall entrance #2 located by the Cheesecake Factory. Shots were fired outside the entrance moments later.

Two of the victims were taken to St. Francis Bartlett in non-critical condition, and the third victim was taken to Regional One Medical Center also in non-critical condition. Two more people were injured in the incident, but were not shot.

Six teen suspects, whose ages range from 16 to 17, face several charges including unlawful possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. Memphis police have not identified the teens due to their ages.

Four of those arrested did not have guns and were arrested for disorderly conduct for fighting in public and running away from police officers. Three of those arrested did have guns and were charged with unlawful possession of weapon.

Two of the suspects were known gang members of the FAM MOB, including Marquice Lester.

Those injured in the shooting include two 17-year-old boys, a 43-year-old woman, a 15-year-old girl, and 23-year-old Marquice Lester.

MPD said they will work with mall security with additional patrols in the area through the remainder of the holiday season. The investigation is ongoing.

