7 rescue pups, trained by Tennessee inmates in preparation for adoption

    By: Kaylin Jorge

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) —Seven rescue pups are ready to be trained by Nashville inmates in preparation for adoption.

    Through the "Second Chances Offender Dog Program," female inmates teach rescue dogs how to socialize and get them ready to be adopted into their forever homes.

    The newest puppies comes from Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue.

    Inmates learn skills needed to refine their lives and the lives of the rescued animals before teaching the pups.

    "The dogs get a second chance to thrive in a loving and safe environment, and our offenders receive a second chance to demonstrate a positive impact in society," Sheriff Daron Hall has said of the program. 

    The program is in partnership with Bonaparte's Retreat, a non-profit dog rescue founded by Grammy winning singer/songwriter Emmylou Harris.

