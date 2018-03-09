0 7-year-old Memphis rapper skyrockets to stardom on 'Showtime at the Apollo'

MEMPHIS. Tenn - Meet Otis Morris Jr. this 7-year-old rapper from Memphis skyrocketed to stardom earlier this year after he appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Thursday, he stared in the hit FOX show Showtime at the Apollo.

Otis Jr., who goes by the stage name, Yung Hunnid said, “That was a huge opportunity to be with Steve Harvey. I wasn't nervous, but I was freaking out flipping out freaking and flipping out.”

Yung Hunnid started rapping at the age of two, which was just five years ago.

Now, this Memphis lyrical prodigy is setting his sights high, even though he's still in elementary school.

Yung Hunnid said, “God’s plan… God’s plan… I hold back sometimes I won't, yeah.”

Otis told FOX13 working with Ellen was cool, but working with Steve Harvey was on another level of greatness.

We asked the young rapper what was going through his mind, he said, “I’m going to have a good performance, because I want everybody to clap.”

While Otis just started his career, he said one day after he concurs the rap world, a different career choice might be in the cards.

“I'll probably be a doctor when I’m big, but now while I’m small I’m going to be a superstar,” Otis said.

Yung Hunnid showed FOX13’s Scott Madaus how to rap. Watch the video below for the awesome lyrics.

