$700K in cocaine seized in Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Transportation found $700K in cocaine during a routine safety inspection in Hancock County.
Officers stopped a 2000 Freightliner tractor and van trailer eastbound on I-10 for a fuel weight, safety and paperwork inspection.
The trailer was being transported from Laredo, Texas to West Palm Beach, Florida.
During the inspection, investigators found three bundles near the rear of the trailer.
Two bundles were wrapped in duct tape, another was wrapped in clear plastic.
Each bundle contained 30 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of $700,000.
Barrios Pedro, the driver, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Pedro is awaiting arraignment in the Hancock County Jail.
The investigation of the source and destination of the cocaine is being conducted by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and MDOT Enforcement.
