7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Caribbean, tsunami advisory in effect

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake has hit the Caribbean between Hondurus and Cuba. A tsunami advisory is now in effect.
The advisory is in effect for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
An advisory is issued when a tsunami with the potential to generate strong currents or waves is imminent.
We will continue to monitor on-air and online.
Trending stories:
- Two men hospitalized after two shootings in North Memphis
- Bartlett movie theater mayhem: Police release new details on viral fight
- Three suspects wanted for Lakeland Walgreens Burglary
- Study: 247 Ole Miss students registered to get ‘Sugar Daddies’ or ‘Sugar Mamas’
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}