  • 7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Caribbean, tsunami advisory in effect

    A 7.8 magnitude earthquake has hit the Caribbean between Hondurus and Cuba. A tsunami advisory is now in effect.

    The advisory is in effect for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

    An advisory is issued when a tsunami with the potential to generate strong currents or waves is imminent.

