8-year-old girl dies hours after she was hit by car crossing street in Georgia

An 8-year-old girl from Georgia died hours after she and her mother were hit by a car while crossing Rays Road at Central Drive to get on a DeKalb County school bus, officials told Channel 2 Action News.
The mother, Dawt Chin Sung, who was holding Tluang Tha Men, 8, in her arms when the car struck them, has moderate injuries, DeKalb police spokesman Lt. Lonzy Robertson said.
The driver, Ejigayheu H. Tsegaye, 38, has charges against her that are pending, Robertson said.
Tsegaye, who was driving northbound on Rays Road, had a green light, Robertson said, but the school bus was stopped with its lights flashing and stop sign out. Sung and the 8-year-old girl were in a crosswalk when they were struck.
Investigators will determine how fast Tsegaye was going when the accident occurred. She had two children in her car at the time.
Robertson said the school bus had children on board. The bus was headed to the International Community Charter School in Decatur.
