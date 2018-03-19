0 9-year-old shoots 14-year-old sister to death over video game

MISSISSIPPI - Another family is mourning in Aberdeen, Mississippi after a 14-year-old died Sunday at Le Bonheur, an innocent victim of gun violence. Police said her 9-year-old brother pulled the trigger.

Monday afternoon, the group Mom’s Demand Action spoke out about the unintentional child gun violence in Tennessee and how doctors at Le Bonheur are hoping for change as well.

An argument between siblings turned deadly over weekend as a 9-year-old boy shot his sister in the head with a gun. Monroe County Mississippi deputies said the boy allegedly grabbed a gun when his sister would not give up the video game controller. That teen died Sunday night.

“It’s just heartbreaking. I mean every time you hear about a child dying as a result of gun violence, each death is a new heartbreak,” said Kat McRitchie of the group Moms Demand Action.

FOX13 took a closer look at the number of unintentional child shootings that involved death or injuries in the country. This year alone, 52 kids under the age of 17 have been impacted. That’s just 2 and a half months. There were 285 in 2017 and 264 just two years ago.

“Gun violence is the 3rd leading cause of death for American children now, and so it’s not surprising when you hear stories like that even though it’s devastating” McRitchie said.

Just one week ago, McRitchie’s Group was in Nashville speaking to legislators about child gun violence in Tennessee. Her group was joined by doctors from Le Bonheur who see the aftermath of these accidental deaths more often than they’d like.

“We have started a new relationship with Le Bonheur. They reached out to us because they’ve seen an uptick in children with gunshot wounds in their hospital, and they were devastated” said McRitchie.

She wants that devastation to stop. In schools, in homes and in Mid-South Communities.

“American children are at extremely high risk of dying from gun violence right now,” McRitchie added.

McRitchie also said Moms Demand Action has a program dedicated to gun safety and storage. As for the 9-year-old accused of killing his sister, we are told the gun belonged to the mother’s boyfriend.

