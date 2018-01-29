90-year-old woman escapes Memphis house fire unharmed

A 90-year-old woman is safe after her home caught on fire.
The house is located on the 3300 block of E. Shelby Drive.
A vehicle was driving by and the driver noticed flames coming from the bedroom to the home Monday morning.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, the woman woke up and smelled smoke. She called her caregiver and then was able to get out of the home unharmed.
Memphis Fire Department said the fire started in the bedroom, however, the exact cause is still under investigation.
