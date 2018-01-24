A Memphis homeowner suspects his ex-wife broke into his residence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3300 block of Gallery Dr. last October.
The victim told police she had her belongings stolen from the residence.
The homeowner told police he had been receiving text and phone calls from his ex-wife that were suspicious in nature.
He told police someone entered his residence through the south west window on the front of his home.
Police said his guest had her luggage in his bedroom. Investigators said the suspect took numerous items from the female victim.
She told police the suspect went through her luggage, taking various clothing items. A bag of worn garments, some jewelry, perfume, and her Delta flight tickets.
Police found shoe impressions outside of the window in question. A dirt mark was also found inside the lower window sill.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding this case, please call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
