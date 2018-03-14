0 About 100 University of Memphis students protest gun violence after Parkland shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - About 100 University of Memphis students protested against gun violence with thousands of other schools throughout the country.

They stood in silence for 17 minutes to honor the 17 students that were killed in Parkland, Florida a month from the event.

Sophomore Abigail Barge told FOX13 she did not know about the event until she saw it happening on SnapChat.

She ran outside the University Center to participate.

“I don’t understand how many children have to die until people have to do something about it,” she said.

“So, if I can come and stand outside for 17 minutes to represent 17 people that died and say a few chants, I mean it’s something, and you have to start somewhere.”

They chanted and marched to the FedEx Institute for Technology after the moment of silence.

FOX13 asked organizer Eleanor Fisher why the Memphis Progressive Student Alliance decided to hold the event when it is mostly a high school protest.

“We have the ability to vote, and a lot of them don’t yet, and we need to be an amplifier for their voice,” Fisher said.

Barge told us she wanted younger people to understand protests are not the only thing they need to take part in to change things. She said she wanted to see more people go out and vote and contact their elected officials.

“I mean enough is enough,” she said.

