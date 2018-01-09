Accumulating Snow Possible in the Mid-South

The tricky part of this weather event is the falling temps on the backside of the cold front and when it’ll get cold enough for the liquid to frozen precipitation transition.
We’ll see the “high” temperature for Friday around midnight in the 50s as temps drop into the upper 30s in the morning and then lower 30s for the afternoon. This is when we could start to see that lingering moisture change over to a sleet/snow mixture.
Snow possible in the evening. 60% chance of precipitation. Little to no accumulation is expected, but slick spots will develop through the day and be likely through Saturday morning as temperatures will remain below freezing.
All the precipitation exits for next weekend, temperatures stay colder. Highs on Saturday near 35° with a mixture of sun and clouds. Highs barely climb above freezing on Sunday, near 33°.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day looks dry and colder this year. Partly cloudy with a high temp in the upper 30s.
