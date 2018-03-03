Active shooter training event hosted by Shelby County Government

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Shelby County government hosted an active shooter awareness class for the public on Saturday.
The event was free to the public at 1075 Mullins Station Road in Memphis.
A press release said the free session was a 90-minute lecture that taught citizens how to quickly and safely react.
Citizens should remember to activate the "Run, Hide, Fight" defense response when seconds count.
FOX13's Jerrita Patterson has a full report on this training session, tonight at 10.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}