Active shooter training event hosted by Shelby County Government

    By: Jerrita Patterson

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Shelby County government hosted an active shooter awareness class for the public on Saturday.

    The event was free to the public at 1075 Mullins Station Road in Memphis.

    A press release said the free session was a 90-minute lecture that taught citizens how to quickly and safely react.

    Citizens should remember to activate the "Run, Hide, Fight" defense response when seconds count.

