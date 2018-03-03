0 After 8,602 calls to police, properties are boarded up by MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - 8,602 calls to police in a half mile radius. Memphis Police believe the calls were driven by criminal activity inside two abandoned homes in North Memphis.

Those properties are now boarded up after police arrested suspects and confiscated drugs.

Tarsha Rolling lived in this North Memphis neighborhood for 13 years, she told FOX13, "If they had 8,000 calls… what does that mean? They wanted to see us in crime, or have crime around us. I don’t know."

Rolling said she has witnessed crime get out of control, "I have seen them chase someone through the trail over there before."

FOX13 asked if she thought it was connected to these two homes Crocket now declared a nuisance by the Shelby County District Attorney's Office.

"I have no idea but always see the police down there so maybe so," Rolling answered.

"8,602 times the fine citizens of this community have done what we have asked them to do. If you see something say something," said Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

All those calls to police over two years within a half mile radius of the homes and the district attorney announced they would be boarded up.

FOX13 asked Weirich why it so long to declare the properties a public nuisance. Her answer, "In a perfect world sure, we'd be out here after the first shooting but we can't run to Judge Potter every time there is a criminal activity on a street."

Law enforcement said it takes time, and evidence to go before Environmental Court and get the authority to shut down a home.

Tarsha Rolling was not satisfied with that explanation, "They should have done something sooner by now, if they had 8 thousand calls," said Rolling.

