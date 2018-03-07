  • Allegiant to begin nonstop Memphis-Oakland flights in May

    Thinking about traveling to Oakland? The Memphis International Airport will have you covered starting in May. 

    Allegiant announced it will begin nonstop service between Memphis International Airport The flight will run twice weekly on Wednesday and Saturday.

    The flight is currently scheduled to be seasonal in nature, ending in mid-August. 

    However if there is enough interest, they could move it to year round. 

    Allegiant’s Memphis-Los Angeles route began as seasonal service in 2016 before being added as a year-round route last year.

    Tickets are now on sale.

    “This is an extremely positive development for MEM, as it adds another West Coast destination for our passengers,” said Pace Cooper, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners for the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority. “We are thrilled that Allegiant has responded to our passenger demand with this Oakland route.”
