Allegiant to begin nonstop Memphis-Oakland flights in May

Thinking about traveling to Oakland? The Memphis International Airport will have you covered starting in May.
Allegiant announced it will begin nonstop service between Memphis International Airport The flight will run twice weekly on Wednesday and Saturday.
The flight is currently scheduled to be seasonal in nature, ending in mid-August.
However if there is enough interest, they could move it to year round.
Trending stories:
- Police: Grandmother arrested for bringing Doritos bag full of drugs into jail
- Man shows off on social media, ends up target of major bust
- Missing dog, held for ransom, found shot to death
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Allegiant’s Memphis-Los Angeles route began as seasonal service in 2016 before being added as a year-round route last year.
Tickets are now on sale.
“This is an extremely positive development for MEM, as it adds another West Coast destination for our passengers,” said Pace Cooper, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners for the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority. “We are thrilled that Allegiant has responded to our passenger demand with this Oakland route.”
For more information about these and other flights, visit here.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}