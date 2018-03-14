  • Amazon's portable power banks recalled after fire and chemical burns

    By: Courtney Mickens

    AmazonBasics' portable power banks have been recalled after investigators said the batteries can overheat and ignite, therefore creating a fire and burn hazard.

    This recall involves six different versions of AmazonBasics'  potable lithium-ion battery charges/power banks - 16,100 mAh; 10,000 mAh; 5,600 mAh; 2,000 mAh with micro USB cable; 3,000 mAh and 3,000 mAh with USB micro cable.

    The product ID numbers for the items impacted are the following:

    B00LRK8EVO

    B00LRK8HJ8

    B00LRK8I7O

    B00LRK8IV0

    B00LRK8JDC

    B00ZQ4JQAA 

    Consumers are told to immediately unplug and stop using the recalled power banks.

    People with the product are also told to contact Amazon for instructions on how to return the unit and receive a full refund.

    Amazon has received 53 reports of power banks overheating in the U.S., including one report of chemical burns due to contact with battery acid and four reports of property damage including fire and smoke damage. 

    This product was sold at Amazon Bookstores and Amazon Pop-up Stores from December 2014 through July 2017.

    About 260,000 batteries were sold.

