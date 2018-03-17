  • Amber Alert issued for 10-month-old girl taken in stolen car, suspect photos released

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 10-month-old who was inside a car that was stolen in Memphis.

    MPD responded to the stolen vehicle call Friday night. The incident happened at Malco Crossing and Riverdale Road. Just before 11 p.m., the TBI issued an Amber Alert.

    Danielle Brown told police she went into D-bo's to pick up an order and left her car running. Moments later, her car and child who was inside were gone. A City Watch has been issued for 10-month-old Zoe Jordan. She was last seen wearing a pink onesie. 

    The stolen car is a dark maroon 2016 Honda Civic bearing TN tag X30-00S.

    Shortly after 1 a.m., Memphis police released additional details, including photos of the alleged suspect.

    If you have any information, you are urged to contact police. 

