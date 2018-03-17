  • Amber Alert issued for 11-month-old girl taken in stolen car, suspect identified

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-month-old who was inside a car that was stolen in Memphis.

    PHOTOS: Missing 10-month-old and man suspected of taking her

    The Memphis Police Department has identified Raylon Bell, 19, as the person of interest for kidnapping Zoe Jordan. 

    MPD responded to the stolen vehicle call Friday night. The incident happened at Malco Crossing and Riverdale Road. Just before 11 p.m., the TBI issued an Amber Alert.

    Danielle Brown told police she went into D-bo's to pick up an order and left her car running.

    Moments later, her car and child who was inside were gone.

    A City Watch was issued for 11-month-old Zoe Jordan. She was last seen wearing a pink onesie. 

    The stolen car is a dark maroon 2016 Honda Civic bearing TN tag X30-00S.

     

     

    Shortly after 1 a.m., Memphis police released additional details, including photos of the alleged suspect.

    CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE PHOTOS

    Zoe Jordan's birthday is April 17th, she turned 11-months-old Saturday. 

    If you have any information, you are urged to contact police. 

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Amber Alert issued for 11-month-old girl taken in stolen car, suspect identified

  • Headline Goes Here

    Michael B. Jordan says he will adopt inclusion rider

  • Headline Goes Here

    Child's body found at Amber Alert suspect's home, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jordan Cabinet reshuffle amid continued economic downturn

  • Headline Goes Here

    UNICEF: Basic needs of young Syrian refugee children not met