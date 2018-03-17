MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-month-old who was inside a car that was stolen in Memphis.
The Memphis Police Department has identified Raylon Bell, 19, as the person of interest for kidnapping Zoe Jordan.
MPD responded to the stolen vehicle call Friday night. The incident happened at Malco Crossing and Riverdale Road. Just before 11 p.m., the TBI issued an Amber Alert.
The suspect is an African-American man in a red hoodie.
Spot the vehicle or the child? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND!
Danielle Brown told police she went into D-bo's to pick up an order and left her car running.
Moments later, her car and child who was inside were gone.
A City Watch was issued for 11-month-old Zoe Jordan. She was last seen wearing a pink onesie.
The stolen car is a dark maroon 2016 Honda Civic bearing TN tag X30-00S.
Spot it with the correct Tennessee tag? Call 911 immediately.
Shortly after 1 a.m., Memphis police released additional details, including photos of the alleged suspect.
Zoe Jordan's birthday is April 17th, she turned 11-months-old Saturday.
If you have any information, you are urged to contact police.
