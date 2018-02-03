  • Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old Arkansas boy

    Arkansas has issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old boy. 

    Connor Roland Cannon was last seen wearing black sweat shirts, gray sweatpants, and no shoes. 

    He is missing from Washing County, Arkansas. 

    Information surrounding his disappearance is extremely limited. 

    According to the alert, Connor's custodial guardians ran outside and saw a Gray or Silver 4-door sedan drive away from the residence. 

    if you have any information, you are asked to call Washington County Sheriff's Department at 479-790-6603. 

