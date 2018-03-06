American Job Center holding job fair, nearly 700 positions available

Looking for a job?
Head out to the American Job Center in Hickory Hill on March 7 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
According to a news release, "the American Job Center at Hickory Hill is hosting a job fair to help increase Shelby County workforce with 20 employers and over 680 available job openings. Whether you want to use your current skills or start a second career, there is a job for you. All candidates interested in the job fair must register and post their resume at www.Jobs4TN.gov. Everyone is welcome to attend as this event is open to the public, veterans and spouses of veterans included. Need help with posting your resume, we will help you!"
Click here to post your resume online.
