An attempted robbery leaves one man dead in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Just before sunup, the Sunrise Inn in West Memphis became a crime scene.

"It don't make sense," one woman said.

West Memphis Police said the deadly shooting early Saturday may have been justified. A woman, who lives at the Inn did not want to be identified, but described what happened.

"The garbage man was doing his duty and the guy was about to rob him," she said.

The guy who was shot and killed, was a close family friend of the woman.

Detectives are backing up her account of what happened. Investigators said it was just after 6 a.m. when he tried to rob the man collecting trash. But the victim turned the tables on the would-be robber, shooting him in the parking lot.

The alleged attacker did not survive. It was all a shock, especially for his family friend who didn't know the would-be robber was in the area.

"He got married and moved out of town and was doing good," she said. "I didn't even know he was back."

The woman said what happened is unsettling for many reasons. She said a man simply doing his job, when he suddenly had no other option but to use deadly force.

While the man killed, leaves behind children.

"I don't know it don't make sense to me," she said. "It don't make sense."

Police told FOX13 the shooting appears justified and the information will presented to the Prosecutor's Office for review.

Here's a statement form Captain Joe Baker:

“This is a terrible tragedy in which a young man lost his life this morning. We hope that anyone who entertains the idea of committing a crime like this takes the time to realize the tragic consequences that can come out of it. In these investigations we have to also protect the rights of our citizens to be able to defend themselves when presented with a deadly threat such as this.”

This marks the second homicide in West Memphis year.

However police said this is an ongoing investigation, but it appears to have been a justifiable shooting.

