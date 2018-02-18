OXFORD, Miss. - Rebel fans were not expecting the news that came out of Oxford Sunday afternoon.
Andy Kennedy resigned from his position effective immediately following Saturday's loss vs. Mississippi State. In the release Kennedy sent out, he cited that he wanted to "lift 'the cloud' over continued speculation regarding my future as the Head Coach."
Kennedy also stated that he didn't want to be a distraction, and he wanted to external relieve pressure felt by the players.
ANNOUNCEMENT | Andy Kennedy steps down as head coach effective immediately. Tony Madlock will serve as acting head coach for the remainder of the 2017-18 season.— Ole Miss Basketball (@OleMissMBB) February 18, 2018
Kennedy led Ole Miss to nine 20-win seasons during his tenure and two NCAA Tournament appearances. The program had seven 20-win seasons before Kennedy's arrival.
The program announced Tony Madlock will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season.
Rebels are back in action Tuesday night on the road against Missouri. Tip scheduled for 8 p.m. CT.
