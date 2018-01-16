Are homeowners responsible for sidewalk snow removal?

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Maintaining, clearing and cleaning snow off walkways before it turns to ice is the responsibility of property owners in the City of Memphis.

It is one of the joys and legal responsibilities of homeownership during the winter.

Physically taxing and time consuming, snow makes a sidewalk so slippery Courtney Jacks and her son Hudson decided to walk in the street because at least it had been plowed.

Jacks told FOX13 she wishes everyone in her Chickasaw community would clean the walkways.

"They need to shovel their sidewalks to stay safe so they don't slip and fall," said Jacks.

FOX13 found a City of Memphis brochure that reminds people, "maintaining sidewalks is the responsibility of private property owners" or home owner.

If a person should slip and fall, they could sue under the legal clause called reasonable care personal injury attorney, Thomas Greer, explained.

"So if you know your sidewalk or porch is icy and you have people coming over the law requires you use reasonable care," said Attorney Thomas Greer.

Attorney Greer said reasonable care might include shoveling or putting down salt. This clause also protects the homeowner.

Attorney Greer said it holds the person accountable who claims their injury was caused by the icy and snow-covered sidewalk because, “if you are walking down the sidewalk that you see is icy, you also have to be careful under those circumstances."

Courtney Jacks said shoveling her sidewalk is on the to do list. "We have not and we need too," said Jacks with a laugh.

