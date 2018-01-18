Are schools ready for kids to return after the winter storm?

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - The winter storm gave students quite a few days off.
However, DeSoto County Schools could head back tomorrow.
Superintendent Cory Uselton shared with us that maintenance crews have been going through the schools, double checking that everything is running like it should. From what the superintendent told us, a check has already been run on the heating systems in the schools.
"We have heat running in the schools. I want to make sure the heat is running just like we normally do," said Uselton.
The principals and maintenance staff worked through the inclement weather days, so people were on campus the entire time.
We asked if the schools' food supply will be ready for students. The superintendent told us that's not an issue and they're ready.
