Argument leaves Memphis man hit with shovel, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MPD responded to an aggravated assault in the 6800 block of Keysone Friday night.

    Memphis Police said, Pedro Nonato and the victim were arguing outside the southeast Memphis home. 

    Police said the argument turned physical when Nonato stabbed him in the arm with a knife.

    Investigators told FOX13 video shows Nonato striking the victim in the face, causing the victim to fall backwards on the ground.

    Nonato then got on top of the victim and began to hit him in the face repeatedly.

    The victim then pulled out a knife and stabbed Nonato in the hand.

    A short time later, Nonato got a garden shovel and hit the victim twice.

    Injury to Nonato was minor, but the victim was unresponsive when police arrived on the scene.

    The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition with trauma to his face and head.

    Nonato was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.

    Investigators said the victim rents a room from Nonato. 

