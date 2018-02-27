Arkansas communities in recovery mode after tornado rips through

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. - People in Mississippi County, Arkansas are in recovery mode after a tornado ripped through several communities.
A lot of people in Mississippi County will have to rebuild their homes brick by brick. Today, some homeowners learned from their insurance adjusters they are facing damage well in the thousands of dollars.
People still cleaning up in Keiser, Arkansas after Saturday’s tornado hit the area. Insurance adjusters for many homeowners are coming out today for damage. pic.twitter.com/cPondhETor— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) February 26, 2018
Two days after a powerful tornado ripped through Mississippi County Arkansas, there wasn’t one person who set still. They were working, helping each other board up homes and clean debris from front yards. In Keiser, the tornado blew out several windows at Gary Gardner’s home.
“It was like something hit the house, I really thought the house was gone at that point,” Gardner said.
Gardner and several other residents say insurance adjusters have assessed damage to their homes is well into the thousands.
Gardner’s linen room in his home also serves as the room that keeps his family safe from tornados. Gardner told FOX13 the room is reinforced with concrete and a weatherized storm door. People in Keiser says after this tornado, a storm room maybe in their future layout plans.
“This the damage it did to this. Try to pull on it. That’s pretty strong and tornado ripped it,” Gardner said.
Several heavily damaged Osceola hotels remained closed today. Entergy crews restored power to a majority of homes in Keiser before Monday evening.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}