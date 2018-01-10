  • Arkansas fight leads to homicide investigation involving Memphis victim

    Updated:

    CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. - A fight in Marion, Arkansas leads to a homicide investigation involving a Memphis victim. 

    Multiple shots were fired and shell casing were scattered across the scene.

    Investigators told FOX13 the fight took place in the Fairways Apartments near Highway 63 between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.Tuesday evening.

    Trending stories:

    Sources told FOX13 the victim is from Memphis.

    One suspect, Semaj J. Freirson, 22, is behind bars in the Crittenden County Jail.

    Five other suspects fled the scene at the time of the crime.

    This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, you are urged to contact police.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories