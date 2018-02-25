0 Arkansas homeowners overwhelmed after destructive Saturday night storms

KEISER, Ark. - It didn’t take long for Mother Nature to destroy homes in Keiser, Arkansas.

PHOTOS: Storms cause major destruction in multiple Arkansas cities

Homeowner Debra Dean is overwhelmed by the destruction. “You can actually feel like a train was coming through,” Dean said.

“It was shaking that building and thank goodness we live in a concrete building house because it hit us hard.”

Utility crews working to fix power lines @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/KWoKtMFMgZ — Lauren Coleman (@LaurenonFOX13) February 25, 2018

Drone13 captured how bad Dean’s home was hit after a tornado touched down in the city Saturday night.

The roof is blown off and debris is scattered throughout the yard.

“We ran right to the bathroom as fast as we could,” Dean said.

“There was no lights, but thank goodness we have phones with flashlights. We ran to the bathroom, we took cover there and it was over within seconds.”

Across the street was more destruction.

A utility shed that collapsed rests on top of a car.

Neighbors in the area said they’re just glad no one was hurt.

Driving through the city, FOX13 saw utility crews hard at working fixing downed power lines and residents surveying the damage to their homes and businesses.

Joe Cissell is the owner of Keiser Market which is the only convenience store in the area. “Just total disgust,” Cissell said.

Local convenience store in Keiser, Arkansas destroyed. The owner tells me it's the only one in the city with a population of about 800 people. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/iiICavlX1I — Lauren Coleman (@LaurenonFOX13) February 25, 2018

“Just shocking at how it does look. The night before everybody is cooking, buying stuff and now you couldn’t buy anything. It’s gone.”

The inside of the store is ransacked. Broken glass, falling ceiling tiles and damage goods was the scene Sunday morning.

“Disgust,” Cissell said.

“Sick. Thinking about the work we put in. We worked hard building this thing up.”

Residents said they’re thankful to see another day and are focused on rebuilding this close-knit community.

Mayor Sandra Smith told FOX13 over the phone city crews were still surveying the damage.

There were no fatalities, but two families sought shelter at City Hall.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.