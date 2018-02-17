Arkansas investigators searching for missing autistic teen

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. - Deputies in Mississippi County, Arkansas are searching for a missing 18-year-old with autism.
Ashton Taylor was last seen wearing a navy blue or gray hoodie with a black or gray Lynryd Skynyrd t-shirt. She was also wearing pink and blue striped shorts with white tennis shoes.
Taylor was last seen around 7:30 Friday night at her home in a rural residence on Highway 312, south of Blythville, Arkansas.
Her last phone activity was received at 3:16 Saturday morning from a Washington number. Taylor was later discovered missing at 3:50 that morning.
If you have any information concerning Taylor's whereabouts, contact Mississippi County Sheriff's at 870-658-2242.
