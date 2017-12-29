Arkansas man behind bars after investigators believe he killed his wife

JONESBORO, Ark. - A 50-year-old Arkansas man was arrested for the First Degree Murder of his wife.
Shawn G. Burniston was taken into custody in connection to the murder of Jessica Burniston, 43.
The homicide took place on Arrowhead Farm Rd. on December 28th.
Investigators responded to the call about a subject being inured with a knife. When officers arrived on the scene, Shawn had a self inflicted knife wound to his wrist.
His wife suffered blunt force trauma and was found deceased in the home.
Shawn later received medical treatment for his injuries. He was then transported to the Craighead County Jail.
The Arkansas man is awaiting a probable cause hearing and remains in custody at the Craighead County Detention Center.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}