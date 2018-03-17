Arkansas man charged with trying to have sex with 13-year-old

PARAGOULD, Ark. - A Arkansas man is locked up after investigators say he tried having sex with a 13-year-old girl.
Kevin Sullivan AKA “Big K”, 44, drove from Jonesboro to Wynne to have sex with what he believed was a13-year-old female. After talking to the female on social media for several days, Sullivan made it clear that he understood the child was 13 years old after being told several times.
When asked how old he was, Sullivan messaged, “Way older than u”. Over the course of conversation, Sullivan stated that he usually attracts younger women, stating “It aint some thin I try to do they just like me I guess.” Sullivan messaged the 13-year-old girl, “I hate to even say this because of your age but dam u are a hot lil thing lol”.
Sullivan told investigators he understood what he was doing was illegal. He is charged with internet stalking of a child, and is being held in the Cross County Jail.
