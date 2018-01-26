Arkansas man sentenced to 40 years after pleading guilty to cocaine charges

MARION, Ark. - An Arkansas man will spend the next 40 years of his life behind bars after pleading guilty to cocaine charges.
Freddie Lee Wright, Jr., 38, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute.
February 2016, the West Memphis Police Department conducted a traffic stop. Investigators found 25.1 grams of cocaine in Wright's possession.
Wright had been convicted of seven prior felonies, he was later charged a habitual offender, which enhanced the punishment range.
Officials told FOX13 a jury was selected for Wright's trial on January 22nd, but before the trial could proceed he accepted responsibility for his crime and pleaded guilty the next morning.
A judge sentenced Wright to 25 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
He was given an additional 15 years for being a habitual offender.
