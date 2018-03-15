0 Arkansas man warns 14-year-old about 'weirdos' online then tries to meet her for sex

FORREST CITY, Ark. - A Forrest City man was arrested Tuesday after he attempted to meet a 14-year-old for sex. Instead of meeting the child, he was met by local police and taken into custody.

Investigators said Ron Kimble, 57, began talking online with what he thought was an teenage girl. He even told the girl there are some 'weridos' on social media and she should be careful.

Over the next few days, police said Kimble complimented the teenager on her looks and asked if her parents allowed her to date. Things escalated when he asked the young girl for a 'provactive' picture and if she likes 'older guys.'

Through direct message, Kimble told the teenager:

'I'm not trying to be a perv. Lol. You just turn me on."

The suspect then sent photographs and descriptions of his genitalia to the 14-year-old.

Trending stories:

Kimble told the young girl he was sexually aroused, according to police. He further stated that he wanted her to perform sex acts on her.

The suspect told the young girl in another message:

"I will go easy until u unleash me. I want to please you. I want to feel you quiver under me time after time."

Investigators told FOX13 Kimble then agreed to meet the child and take her back to his house.

Kimble drove his ALCO Heat and Air van from Forrest City to a truck stop in Palestine to meet the underaged girl for sex. Instead, the suspect was met by special agents with the First Judicial District Drug Task Force and officers with the Palestine Police Department.

Once Kimble was taken into custody, a marijuana blunt was found inside his ALCO van.

While Kimble was being interviewed by DTF agents, he admitted to sending sexually explicit messages and photos to the teenager. He also admitted to attempting to meet with the 14-year-old.

When investigators searched Kimble's residence on State Highway 334, law enforcement found a 12-gauge pump shotgun, meth, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia.

Kimble has been charged by the drug task force with internet stalking of a child, a Class B Felony. Because he is a felon, he's not allowed to have a firearm, so more charges are expected to come.

Ron Kimble is being held at the St. Francis County Jail with a $150,000 bond.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.