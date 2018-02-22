Arkansas officer arrested on public intoxication resigns

WYNNE, Ark. - A Wynne, Arkansas police officer is off the force after Cross County deputies said he was arrested on public intoxication among other charges.
Police confirmed with FOX13 that Shane Andrews was arrested on Monday around 3 a.m.
Andrews was charged with public intoxication, careless and prohibited driving, defective equipment and expired vehicle tags.
FOX13 reached out to the Cross County Sheriff’s Office. The office said it doesn’t plan to release any more information at this time.
