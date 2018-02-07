Arkansas restaurant owner arrested for rape, human trafficking violations

An Arkansas restaurant owner was arrested for rape and two counts of trafficking of persons.
Jonesboro police said Hexin Chen, 45, could be sentenced to life in prison if found guilty.
Information around this is extremely limited, but according to the release, two employees at his restaurant met the criteria for violation of human trafficking.
Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney said, "A person violates human trafficking laws when they knowingly recruit, harbor, transport, obtain, entice, solicit, isolate, provide, or maintain a person knowing that the person will be subjected to involuntary servitude; or he benefited financially or by receiving anything of value from participation in a venture."
Originally, Chen was arrested for a rape that happened on December 27, 2017.
The prosecuting attorney is asking if anyone else was a victim of trafficking in this case to contact Detective Brown with the Jonesboro Police Department.
