Arkansas teen in danger after leaving home, search underway

    By: Zach Crenshaw

    TRUMANN, Ark. - A massive search is underway after 16-year-old Arissa Farmer left home Saturday morning. 

    Police believe Farmer may have been lured from her home by a sex trafficker. 

    She was last spotted at a Blytheville welcome center on I-55 Sunday morning around 7:15 a.m. with an unknown black male, getting into a silver Dodge Stratus. Witnesses told police the teen appeared drunk or drugged. The family has been notified of the sighting.

    Investigators found evidence on her electronics that suggested she was being groomed by an adult.

    If you have any information, you ar urged to contact the Trumann Police Department at 870-483-6423.

