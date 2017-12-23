Armed robbery suspect wanted after incident in Cooper-Young

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police need help tracking down a man wanted for robbery in the Cooper-Young area.

The crime happened on the 1000 block of South Rembert.

Police said the suspect went up to the victim and revealed a handgun. They said that’s when he demanded the victim’s property and took off with his car.

FOX13 talked to Heather Donaho, who loves living in Midtown. She said it is difficult to hear about crimes happening in an area she feels is a relatively safe part of town.

“Midtowners are great,” she said. “Everybody looks out for one another, but it’s unfortunate that there have been so many carjackings in this location.”

She said she does several things to make sure she is not targeted.

“Memphis is a big city, so you want to make sure you don’t leave things in your car, things aren’t exposed,” Donaho said.

If you know who committed this crime, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

© 2017 Cox Media Group.