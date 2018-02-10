  • Arrest made after man tries to lure young girls into his vehicle

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After a Memphis man tried to lure young girls into his vehicle, an arrest was made.

    MPD has arrested Jeremy Woodard for stalking late Friday night.

    The district said a man driving a white Kia was trying to lure young girls into the car with him.

    According to a message sent to parents, the man was seen around several schools.

    Investigators believe Woodard was connected to the incident by attempting to lure a female juvenile into his vehicle.

