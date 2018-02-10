MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After a Memphis man tried to lure young girls into his vehicle, an arrest was made.
MPD has arrested Jeremy Woodard for stalking late Friday night.
The district said a man driving a white Kia was trying to lure young girls into the car with him.
According to a message sent to parents, the man was seen around several schools.
Investigators believe Woodard was connected to the incident by attempting to lure a female juvenile into his vehicle.
