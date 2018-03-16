  • Arrest made in killing of innocent Memphis father

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An arrest has been made in the November killing of an innocent father at a convenience store.

    RELATED: MPD releases chilling videos in grocery store homicide

    Ronald Lauderdale, Jr. was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder.

    The incident happened November 7, 2017 at Brothers Deli and Grocery on Winfield. Marcel Wicks worked as a clerk.

    The father of nine was behind the counter when a man in a hoodie rushed in, jumped across the counter and shot him multiple times.

    Two people appeared in a surveillance video. The man seen pulling the trigger that killed Marcel Wicks is Lauderdale, according to police.

    “He was a really nice guy. I knew he had some kids. I didn't know he had nine, but he does,” said Andre Ceballos, who works at the auto parts shop next door.

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Arrest made in killing of innocent Memphis father

  • Headline Goes Here

    CNN commentator Angela Rye speaks to Memphis concerning Dr. Martin…