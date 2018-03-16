Arrest made in killing of innocent Memphis father

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An arrest has been made in the November killing of an innocent father at a convenience store.
Ronald Lauderdale, Jr. was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder.
The incident happened November 7, 2017 at Brothers Deli and Grocery on Winfield. Marcel Wicks worked as a clerk.
The father of nine was behind the counter when a man in a hoodie rushed in, jumped across the counter and shot him multiple times.
Two people appeared in a surveillance video. The man seen pulling the trigger that killed Marcel Wicks is Lauderdale, according to police.
“He was a really nice guy. I knew he had some kids. I didn't know he had nine, but he does,” said Andre Ceballos, who works at the auto parts shop next door.
