Arrest made in 'The Den' shooting that saw 2 people shot, 1 dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An arrest has been made in the Dec. 3, shooting at 'The Den.'
Jerry Edwards, 21, has been arrested. Edwards waived his rights and agreed to speak to investigators. He is not charged in connection with the death of Jon Booker who died in the same shooting.
RELATED: MPD search for gunman in deadly shooting outside nightclub, victim identified
A woman was shot in her calf, another bystander was shot in the shoulder. Edwards is the person who shot the surviving victims, according to police.
RELATED: People wanted for questioning in homicide at 'The Den'
Edwards is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
DEVELOPING: Arrest made in "Den Lounge" shooting in Edge District.— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) February 12, 2018
Suspect - Jerry Edwards, 21, has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/aZ3XUpBzEA
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}