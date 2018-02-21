0 Assault rifle sales skyrocket locally after Florida school shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - “They are going out the door, quick.”

Assault rifles are flying off the shelves at one local gun store.

The Mississippi pawn shop said they have already ordered more in the wake of the Florida school shooting, where the gunman used at AR-15 and killed 17 people.

Store employees said they were not surprised by the recent spike because after Las Vegas, bump stocks sold out in hours.

Business has been booming lately for the Bullfrog Corner pawn shop.

“Probably a good 500% at least,” said Andy Woodward.

The massive sales increase is related to one weapon, the AR-15, which starts at $399.

It was the weapon that was used in the Parkland, Florida school shooting. The massacre is actually the reason for the demand.

“There are a lot of people who fear that they are going to pass a law banning them again,” said Woodward.

“AR-15 sales have been going out the door, and I've got more on the way. Magazines everything,” said Danny Metcalf, the store’s owner.

He has already ordered 50 more of the guns to keep up with demand.

All that customers need to do is show an ID, pass a federal background check and they can walk out with the weapon.

“The process lasts about five to ten minutes,” said Woodward.

For gun enthusiast and employee, Woodward, there are a lot of misconceptions about the weapon.

“You can do more damage with other guns then you could with an AR,” he said.

The fact remains though, the gun was used to end the lives of 17 people last week.

Now more people are buying them and others call for a nationwide ban. There are some important regulations and distinctions between states.

In both Tennessee and Mississippi, you cannot be a convicted felon. You have to be 18-years old.

In Mississippi though, background checks are done through the ATF. In Tennessee, it goes through the TBI.

