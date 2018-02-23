0 Assaults in Shelby County schools becoming major issue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - School resource officers with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office told FOX13 assaults in schools are one of their biggest problems they face.

Numbers FOX13 obtained from Memphis police showed in early November of this school year there were 242 assaults in schools.

Since November 22, there have been 189 more assaults bringing the total to 431 assaults.

Chief Inspector, Bob Nations heads the school resource officer division for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

"Simple Assaults in our schools, that’s the highest incident or crime we have,” Nations said.

In the last three months, nine schools have had more than six assaults.

Ridgeway High leads the way with 15, Cordova and Southwind having 13, Craigmont with 10, Central 9, Booker T. Washington, Whitahaven, and Woodale High Schools all having 7 assaults.

"At several of our high schools that has become a problem and we have to increase our personnel,” Nations said.

Shelby County deputies are assigned to protect all of the mentioned schools

"Last week, we had two days straight at one of our schools where it was all females. The first day, I believe it was 12 involved the next day 15,” Nations said.

We reached out to Shelby County Schools Administration for information regarding the issue of assaults at schools.We have yet to hear back.

A school board leader told us a solution to prevent assaults among students is always in the works.

Nations said the main goal for deputies is to uphold the law.

"Some of these students need to be incarcerated because they are violent,” Nations said.

