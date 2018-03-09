0 Auto burglaries plummet after West Memphis PD initiative

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The West Memphis Police Department is cracking down on auto burglaries.

The city saw an 800% decrease in the month of February in their target area.

Customers of 7th street businesses have noticed the change.

“They were having a tremendous amount [of burglaries] at Cracker Barrel. That's ended. The [officers] patrol of all, 5, 6, 7 times a day,” said Mike King.

West Memphis police officers were out in force Thursday. Their presence, an effort to stop auto burglaries, which spiked in January.

“It hurts the business, which in turn hurts the city,” said Captain Joe Baker.

During the rash of break-ins, criminals got away with cash, valuables and even guns.

“That's the main thing they're looking for,” said King.

The criminals would take the valuables and hit the interstate.

“Most of these are Memphis base criminals coming over and taking advantage of these easy interstate corridors. Then immediately head back [to Memphis],” said Baker.

Since the new saturation effort, the burglaries have plummeted from January to February.

“We went from eight to zero,” said Capt. Baker. “So it was 800% decrease in the number of crimes in the corridor.”

The department is now expanding the program to the Southland Casino area, and sending a message to criminals locally and across the bridge.

“We are there, we are going to make it as hard as possible for them to break in. Drive over here if you want to, you're going to go back to Memphis with an empty loot bag. So it's a waste of your gas to come over here,” said Baker.

Police are still hoping to make arrests on the auto burglaries from January, if you have any information, you are asked to call West Memphis PD.

